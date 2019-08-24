The Great US-China Trade War Continues. Just HOW Far Will President Trump Take It? Automakers Argue US Jobs Are At Stake...

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the US-Chinese trade talks have been having a great impact on our economy.

Just watch the violent swings in the markets at the uttering of anything trade-related.

It sends shivers down traders' spines.

Although the economic data thus far doesn't point to signs of a recession, you'd think otherwise given the how frenetic some folks are. Perhaps they're stoking the fires for 2020?

One thing's certain: The automakers are right in the crosshairs as it relates to US-Chinese trade talks. And that's why auto manufactuer leaders let The White House know on Friday.

Their case is simple: The current state of trade talks, which has essentially become a back-and-forth escalation, will harm US exports thereby putting US jobs at risk.

Do YOU agree or disagree?



The head of a broad coalition of Japanese, German and South Korean automakers warned on Friday that renewed punitive Chinese tariffs on U.S. autos would hurt U.S. vehicle exports to China and put U.S. jobs at risk.

“The tit-for-tat tariffs, absent any meaningful negotiations, are damaging to the American auto industry,” John Bozzella, who chairs the ad-hoc group “Here for America” that includes Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG, said in a statement...

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


Truthy

tRump has already steered the global economy toward a recession with his inept, impulsive tariffs. "A trade war is easy to win." What a stupid statement.
We have lost position in the world we cannot get back.

Truthy

Posted on 8/24/2019 10:24:28 AM   

MDarringer

Yeah record, all-time EMPLOYMENT is ineptitude, but let me guess, you'll say the racial token did that.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/24/2019 11:04:01 AM   

Dexter1

A desperate, fading reality star with declining ratings -- there's no telling where the trump shit show will take us.

Dexter1

Posted on 8/24/2019 10:44:29 AM   

jeffgall

The media is pushing the idea of a recession down our throats to prop up the Democratic nominee. But look at recent earnings reports from retailers. They are killing it. Walmart, Target, and Dicks, to name a few, had insane growth in Q2, even with the trade negotiations going. Recessions happen, but not likely in the next 24 months.

jeffgall

Posted on 8/24/2019 11:04:39 AM   

