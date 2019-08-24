The Great US-China Trade War Continues. Just HOW Far Will President Trump Take It? Automakers Argue US Jobs Are At Stake...

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the US-Chinese trade talks have been having a great impact on our economy. Just watch the violent swings in the markets at the uttering of anything trade-related.



It sends shivers down traders' spines.



Although the economic data thus far doesn't point to signs of a recession, you'd think otherwise given the how frenetic some folks are. Perhaps they're stoking the fires for 2020?



One thing's certain: The automakers are right in the crosshairs as it relates to US-Chinese trade talks. And that's why auto manufactuer leaders let The White House know on Friday.



Their case is simple: The current state of trade talks, which has essentially become a back-and-forth escalation, will harm US exports thereby putting US jobs at risk.



Do YOU agree or disagree?







The head of a broad coalition of Japanese, German and South Korean automakers warned on Friday that renewed punitive Chinese tariffs on U.S. autos would hurt U.S. vehicle exports to China and put U.S. jobs at risk.



“The tit-for-tat tariffs, absent any meaningful negotiations, are damaging to the American auto industry,” John Bozzella, who chairs the ad-hoc group “Here for America” that includes Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG, said in a statement...



