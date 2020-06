A Tesla Model 3 driver got coal rolled by a pickup truck driver who admitted to targeting the vehicle because it was a Tesla — showing the hate for the electric automaker is real.



Coal rolling is when a modified diesel pickup truck spews black sooty exhaust fumes while accelerating, and targeting people, bikes, or cars with the fumes.



Tesla owners have previously reported pickup truck owners trying to coal roll their cars, seemingly because they were Tesla vehicles or electric cars.





Read Article