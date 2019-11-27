The Line Starts Here: Bentley Working On Ultra Exclusive Open-Cockpit Sports Tourer

Bentley is readying an ultra-exclusive model created by its coachbuilding division, Mulliner, and described by insiders as the “ultimate open-cockpit sports tourer”.

The model is expected to cost upwards of £1.5 million and will take cues from the EXP 100 GT concept, revealed in July for Bentley’s centenary. As well as echoing the concept’s exterior design, it is likely to use innovative and sustainable materials showcased by the EXP 100 GT – for example, the 5500-year-old naturally felled riverwood.