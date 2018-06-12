The Line Starts Here: Lexus To Unveil Super Fast Track Version Of RC F

Lexus plans to unveil a new superfast coupe at the Detroit auto show in January, just months before it hits the market.

The RC F Track Edition, which goes on sale in spring, reflects the brand's "Experience Amazing" evolution, said Cooper Erickson, vice president of marketing for the Lexus Division of Toyota Motor North America.

"It's about adding fun driving dynamics, styling, excitement, passion, emotion on to our traditional brand strengths," he said in an interview Thursday in Detroit.



