The Mission-E Concept Was SO HOT And Unique Compared To Model S! But It Appears The Porsche Taycan Will Look Just Like Another Porsche.

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2019

I remember when I first saw the Porsche Mission-E concept at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

To be honest, I cannot remember a sedan that I had seen to that point that ever looked better.

I looked at it in AWE. The electric part of it did nothing for me but I recall thinking to myself, i hope that's the next Panamera.



Well fast forward to today and we're just a little over a week out before the official launch of the production Mission-E, The Taycan.

Our cover pic is a shot of it just caught almost totally uncovered near the Porsche factory.



After seeing it and the previous spy shots that have leaked all I could think was after all that tease and sexiness, the end result will be just another Porsche.

In fact, in private conversation with some of our Audi moles, many inside think the same thing even to go so far as saying that they think the Audi E-Tron GT is better looking.

So Spies tell us...what is your internal instinct telling you re: the Taycan design?



User Comments

USNA1999

Looks just as lame a Tesla Model S.

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:19:36 PM

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:19:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Tiberius1701A

Looks like it was designed by a third grader-then left in the oven too long.

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:37:51 PM

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:37:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

vdiv

Porsche has done much worse with the first Panamera. This is not bad. Yes the concept was neat, but that's what concepts do. When the rubber meets the road, practicality settles in, you want ground clearance, you want rear occupant space, you want better aerodynamics, you want regulatory compliance, you want a vehicle that is feasible to build, operate, and maintain.

This will not be the last electric Porsche.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:42:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SanJoseDriver

The concept was amazing, the Taycan is just okay. I'll reserve full judgement for when I see one in person, which shouldn't be long in Silicon Valley.

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:45:52 PM

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:45:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

vdiv

Yeah, it's what underneath that counts, and Porsche has moved the needle with the 800V system in a car. It is not a bad start, even if a bit late.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2019 1:49:25 PM | | Votes: 4   

Aspy11

Tesla....click. Not sure why you put Tesla in the title other than to garner my click.

Posted on 8/26/2019 2:11:54 PM

Posted on 8/26/2019 2:11:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This is life in the car business. Production models are rarely as cool as their concepts. And much less cool than the original design sketches. It would be interesting to hear from Porsche as to why they had to deviate from the Mission-E design.

Posted on 8/26/2019 2:16:05 PM

Posted on 8/26/2019 2:16:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

