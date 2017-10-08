The More You Let Your Car Drive Itself, The More Your Driving Skills Are Going To Suck

If your car can hit the brakes in an emergency and check your blind spots, will that make you a worse driver? Increasingly, automakers are worrying it may.

Driver-assist technology that keeps cars in their lanes, maintains a safe distance from other vehicles, warns of unseen traffic and slams the brakes to avoid rear-end crashes are rapidly spreading from luxury cars to everyday Hondas, Nissans and Chevys. But these automated aids aimed at improving safety are having an unintended consequence: They’re degrading driving skills.



MDarringer

And given how many people with FOTB driving skills seem to be on the road now, this is bad news.

