The Old Defender Was An AMAZING, Utilitarian Jewel. Is The All-new One Just A Land Rover PRETENDER?

Agent00R submitted on 9/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:44:49 PM

1 user comments | Views : 340 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Land Rover is a company that really owes its humble beginnings to its Series I truck.

It wasn't exactly pretty to look at nor was it comfortable.

But, it got the job done.

Much like the Willys Jeep, these vehicles were designed to be rugged and take on harsh terrain. They were utilitarian's dream come true. Soon the Land Rover Series I gave way to the Series II and Series III. Eventually, it would be named the Defender.

And, finally, Land Rover has given the U.S. market an all-new Defender. After years of conversation and speculation, it's arrived.

As expected, it's been greeted with controversy. Looking like a mix of other products, it certainly is missing that certain iconic Defender-ness to it. It's not awful, it's just not lighting a fire either.

Having said that, we've got to ask: Is the all-new Land Rover just a PRETENDER?





The Old Defender Was An AMAZING, Utilitarian Jewel. Is The All-new One Just A Land Rover PRETENDER?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Pretender.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/18/2019 12:16:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]