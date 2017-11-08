The One That Got Away — WHICH Car Would You Have Back If You Could, And WHY?

Is it me, or is owning cars kind of a romantic experience? Some are winners and some a losers. Eventually you part ways. Hell, sometimes you're even reunited again, all for the better.



With love there's that classic saying, "It's better to have love and lost than never to have loved at all."



I can understand that. I am sure that some of you out there have experienced this with an individual.



But, since we're an automotive website, I think we need to keep this on topic instead of getting all mushy heading into the weekend. Thinking back through your automotive history/portfolio, is there ONE car that you wish you could have again? If so, WHY?



For me it's difficult to look back into everything I've driven. Frankly, I've lost count and I've been through a slew of vehicles. Of the ones I've owned, however, it is a different tale. A lot of the times I think of a masterful driving experience that made me feel alive it dates back to a 2003 BMW 330Ci. Equipped with just about every option, excluding navigation, it was and still is the benchmark for excellent steering and driving dynamics that make the heart beat just a wee bit faster.



Ever since that vehicle I've never piloted something with that certain classic look and certain feel. That Orient Blue and Sand coupe was everything dreams were made of.



Having said that, what's your "one that got away?" Which car would you have back if you could, and why?





