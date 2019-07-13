The Only Jeep Gladiator We’ve Seen Yet That We Would Want.

The Jeep Gladiator has been a bit of an enigma in its launch year.



Although expectations were riding high, it seems like it hasn't made as much of a splash as originally thought it would make. Wrangler sales are down a bit and the Gladiator, more or less, makes up for the shortfall. Simply put, it's a wash.



Jeep Gladiator "Honcho"



And while I was turned on to the concept of a Wrangler pick-up truck, I have to admit I was a bit bummed when I saw it was a four-door variant. The original Easter Safari Jeep concepts were all two doors and looked killer.



Well, perhaps we've got something to turn this around. That would be the Jeep Gladiator "Honcho" put together by a Wisconsin-based dealer, Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep*.



*AutoSpies.com has no affiliation with the seller. Caveat Emptor, Spies!



To us, this "Honcho" has just the right amount of panache that gives the Gladiator the much-needed juice it needs to sell. Of course, this all comes at a price. The dealer is asking about $69,000 for this Gladiator, which is a lot.



At least you'll know you've got an original.



Now excuse me while I grow out my mustache, Burt Reynolds style, and acquire myself some cowboy boots and a Stetson.



