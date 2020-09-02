The PAIN Only Is Getting WORSE At Mercedes-Benz — Is This ONLY The Start?

It's been fairly obvious that the German automakers are now operating in a new and challenging environment. Guess what?



It's not getting any easier.



We know this because of corporate communications departments' strategic announcements. In addition, there's been forecasted job cuts as well as projects placed on hold.



It's safe to say that a dark cloud is looming over Germany as we speak. The one thing we're curious about though is how much worse will it get? Is this only the start?



What say you, Spies?







German luxury carmaker Daimler is intensifying existing cost-cutting measures and plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing company sources.



The group in had said in November that it would cut at least 10,000 jobs and reduce staff costs by around 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) by the end of 2022, a number Handelsblatt said would be significantly exceeded...



