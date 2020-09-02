The PAIN Only Is Getting WORSE At Mercedes-Benz — Is This ONLY The Start?

It's been fairly obvious that the German automakers are now operating in a new and challenging environment.

Guess what?

It's not getting any easier.

We know this because of corporate communications departments' strategic announcements. In addition, there's been forecasted job cuts as well as projects placed on hold.

It's safe to say that a dark cloud is looming over Germany as we speak. The one thing we're curious about though is how much worse will it get? Is this only the start?

What say you, Spies?



German luxury carmaker Daimler is intensifying existing cost-cutting measures and plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing company sources.

The group in had said in November that it would cut at least 10,000 jobs and reduce staff costs by around 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) by the end of 2022, a number Handelsblatt said would be significantly exceeded...

User Comments

dlin

With automation and AI comes the job cut

That's why Andrew Yang's $1,000 monthly check makes sense, cause eventually there's no need of labor or middle class, and how are you gonna make money for living

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 2:22:44 AM   

PUGPROUD

Tick tock tick tock...In the year 2555 if man is still alive, if woman can survive.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 5:37:00 AM   

atc98092

"In the year 2525" was the title to the song. But yes, that was certainly the sentiment of the lyrics.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 8:30:41 AM   

ricks0me

din said:
That's why Andrew Yang's $1,000 monthly check makes sense

Rick said:
Is it April 1st?

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 5:07:34 AM   

