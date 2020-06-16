The Pony Car Is Still Alive: 2021 Mustang Mach 1 To Pack A 480 Horsepower V8

Agent009 submitted on 6/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:44:07 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,082 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has unveiled a new performance-oriented Mustang in the form of the 2021 Mustang Mach 1.

 

Bridging the gap between Mustang GT and Shelby models, the Mach 1 packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine making 480 horsepower, Ford Performance parts from the Shelby GT350 and GT500, as well as a unique design inside and out. You’ll notice that the engine has the same power and torque ratings as the 2020 Mustang Bullitt; namely 480 HP at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) at 4,600 rpm.



Read Article


The Pony Car Is Still Alive: 2021 Mustang Mach 1 To Pack A 480 Horsepower V8

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Really, a MACH 1 without a hood scoop...I don't think so! Missed the mark without one and not like Ford.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 2:08:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

When I saw this, I thought Mach Meh. It's really pretty terrible looking. And to think that we lost the Shelby GT350 for THIS.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 3:51:48 PM | | Votes: 2   

ricks0me

What Pug said
What Matt said

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 4:25:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

xjug1987a

Sure wish they'd use this platform at Lincoln and build a usable 2 door 4 seat coupe. I love this car but want a 4 seater, (Mark IV) thats quiet, comfortable, but handles well and can spin the tires...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:34:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

A Lincoln Sentinel coupesedan with the Voodoo engine and a slick 10-speed automatic for a $55K base, would be a nice replacement for the Lincoln Fusions (MKZ/Conti). Maybe they will leverage the Mach E platform. As for Marks I think we're at IX.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:42:36 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]