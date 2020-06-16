The Pony Car Is Still Alive: 2021 Mustang Mach 1 To Pack A 480 Horsepower V8

Ford has unveiled a new performance-oriented Mustang in the form of the 2021 Mustang Mach 1.

Bridging the gap between Mustang GT and Shelby models, the Mach 1 packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine making 480 horsepower, Ford Performance parts from the Shelby GT350 and GT500, as well as a unique design inside and out. You’ll notice that the engine has the same power and torque ratings as the 2020 Mustang Bullitt; namely 480 HP at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) at 4,600 rpm.