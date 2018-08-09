As the world of sport-utility vehicles continues to heat up, more entrants are joining the fray. One of the newer categories are luxury SUVs with sloping rooflines.



Audi Q8



Our subject, the Audi Q8, was recently given its primetime debut but as you'd suspect people were waiting on the most important thing: How much does this thing actually cost. Well, in a press release this week Audi finally came clean.



You too can own a Q8 starting at the price of $67,400*. This is about $4,000 more expensive than the base BMW X6 and about $3,000 cheaper than the base Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.



*Title, taxes and fees are not included.



So, what do you think? Is the price RIGHT? Could Audi have priced this more competitively or is it leaving money on the table?





Audi's press release follows:



Uncompromising design and capability, 2019 Audi Q8 is the new top premium SUV Commanding on-road presence featuring a dynamic roofline and design cues from the original Audi Ur quattro

Generous interior, with seating for up to five passengers and class-leading cargo capacity with rear seats folded

New 3.0-liter V6 engine delivers dynamic driving, and suite of available driver assistance systems help drivers confidently navigate the road and traffic HERNDON, Va., September, 6, 2018 – Offering the functional practicality of an SUV, the dynamic design of an Audi coupe, and exceptional driving dynamics, the all-new 2019 Audi Q8 sets a new standard as the top SUV from the Audi brand. Richly equipped, with comprehensive connectivity, and versatile enough for exploring just about any road, the Q8 seamlessly integrates technology and advanced driver assistance systems, to deliver everything customers expect from a luxury performance SUV. With standard seating for up to five passengers and, with the rear seats folded, class-leading cargo capacity, the Q8 has a commanding presence in any driving situation. Product highlights Powertrain and performance The Q8 features a new 3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine, which generates 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an eight-speed tiptronic® transmission, which is well suited for the low-end torque of the turbocharged V6, its eight gears provide quick, smooth shifts. This new V6 engine features a twin-scroll turbocharger positioned directly inside the “V,” paired with a revised Audi valvelift system, to help ensure improved engine responsiveness and performance. The Q8 delivers more power and elasticity over a wider range of RPMs than the Q7. As a result, the Q8 can travel from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. The 2019 Q8 will come standard equipped with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The 48-volt system is extremely compact – enough to be stored under the rear cargo floor. Power is supplied from the 10Ah battery to a belt alternator starter (BAS) to enhance the comfort of the start/stop system. A conventional pinion starter is used for cold starts only. Every Q8 is also standard equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive, offering high-precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles. This purely mechanical system transfers torque to the front and rear axles at a standard ratio of 40:60, and when required, can transfer the majority of the power to the axle with better traction. Electronic wheel-selective torque control can add additional traction across each axle through individual wheel braking application. Chassis and Suspension The 2019 Q8 features standard adaptive damping suspension that can be adjusted through Audi Drive Select in varying driving situations and road conditions. Controlled electronically, the adaptive damping suspension is comprised of regulated shock absorbers and coil springs located at the 5-link lightweight front and rear axles. Available through the Adaptive Chassis package is adaptive air suspension, which allows for adjustment of both the ride height and the firmness of the air dampers, and is controllable via the standard Audi drive select. Along with the standard four Drive Select modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual – the available adaptive air suspension also adds both an allroad and a lift/offroad mode, which can raise the air suspension for increased ground clearance when needed. Additionally when in offroad mode, the electronic stabilization control automatically switches to help stability and braking control modes that are optimized for off-road driving and activates the standard hill descent control. When the vehicle is parked, the system can also lower the rear axle by 65 mm to allow for easier loading and unloading of cargo. Also available as part of the Adaptive Chassis package is all-wheel steering, which offers increased maneuverability at low speeds and more precise steering at higher speeds. Design The Audi Q8 introduces the brand’s new SUV design language for both exterior and interior features. With an octagonal design, the Singleframe® grille has evolved to become more muscular and striking. Six vertical chrome struts give the grille an even more dominant appearance. A wide mask connects the Singleframe grille to the headlights. Together with the strong lines, athletically tight surfaces and highly-contoured air-inlets, the front of the vehicle portrays a commanding presence on the road. Thanks to the frameless doors, the dynamic roofline ends in gently inclined D-pillars, which are supported by the wide, pronounced wheel arches, paying homage to the vehicle’s quattro DNA, creating an unmistakable Audi silhouette. A light strip connects the taillights at the rear of the vehicle. As in the original quattro coupe, a black surface underlines this strip, giving the vehicle its own unique light signature. The diffuser with its four vertical guide elements mimics the look of the grille, with large exhaust tailpipe trims integrated into its edges. Additional exterior design highlights include: 20” 5-spoke wheels with all-season tires are standard for Premium models and 21” 5-spoke W-design wheels with all-season tires are standard for Premium Plus and Prestige models. For the first time on an SUV model from Audi, drivers can also choose an available 22” 5-double-arm design forged and contrasting gray/partially polished wheels with all-season tires.

To commemorate the first year of the Audi Q8, an available Year one package includes 22” Audi Sport 5-V-spoke star design anthracite wheels with all-season tires, a black optic exterior kit with roof rails and black Singleframe®, S-line bumpers, fender badges and door sills, and red brake calipers.

Standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals or available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with full LED taillights. When equipped with the available HD-Matrix design headlights, fast-moving light animations play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.

Standard heated, power-folding side mirrors with memory

Chrome exterior window surrounds, roof rails and exhaust tips The interior design of the Q8 is a clear expression of the future of premium, built to showcase an evolution in Audi digital precision. The orientation of the interior is angled toward the driver, creating a driver-centric cockpit. The three dimensional architecture around the new MMI® touch response system includes an air vent strip that spans the width of the dashboard, underlined by black panel elements and nearly uninterrupted inlays. In the dark, the optional contour light traces the design lines of the interior and provides backlight for the quattro badge above the glove compartment. As a leader in interior design, Audi has crafted the Q8 to provide ample space for up to five passengers. With ample headroom for both front and rear-seat occupants. The space is further enhanced by sliding, split-folding 40/20/40 rear seatbacks with adjustable recline. With the rear seats folded, the Q8 offers a class leading cargo capacity of 67.5 cubic feet. Additional interior design highlights include: Standard Q-design three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

Standard three-zone automatic climate control or available four-zone.

Standard panoramic sunroof adds light to the cabin.

Standard leather seating surfaces and available leather dashboard.

Standard heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment.

Available Luxury package adds Valcona leather and individual contour front seating surfaces with ventilation and massage function and passenger seat memory, dual pane glass, extended leather on center console and door armrests.

Standard gray brown fine grain ash natural inlays or available eucalyptus lava brown inlays.

Standard interior lighting package or available interior lighting package plus adds multicolor ambient light.

Available heated rear seats and heated steering wheel. Infotainment Inside the Q8, the all-new MMI touch response® system replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls with two large, high-resolution touch displays. Featuring both haptic and acoustic feedback, users can hear and feel a click as confirmation when their finger triggers a function. With its logical and flat menu structure, the system allows easy access to various vehicle functions. The system can be personalized using configurable and movable “favorites” buttons. Natural-language control help turn the Q8 into an intelligent travel assistant. Drivers can speak requests such as, “I'm hungry” to which the Q8 will suggest nearby restaurants. Audi Connect online services help connect the vehicle with the internet, the owner, and the surrounding infrastructure, and are now are integrated into the MMI operating system (active subscription required). With an active Audi connect subscription, functions such as parking, weather updates and Yelp® review highlights are now integrated with the MMI touch response system and can be accessed through their own icons. Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music (subscription required) are also accessible via the MMI via the Audi connect mobile app. Additional technology features include: Standard MMI touch response® with 10.1” upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and 8.6” lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions and for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.

Standard second generation Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The driver can choose between two viewing modes – classic and infotainment. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large Google Earth™ imagery or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME subscription) supported with 4G LTE (where available).

Available Audi phone box connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna and can charge the phone inductively (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige).

Standard on Prestige models, the full-color head-up display projects relevant driving information in the driver’s field of vision.

Standard Audi smartphone interface provides access to Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices.

Two optional sound systems are offered on the Q8. Standard on Premium Plus and Prestige models is a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System. Available on Prestige models is the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, which delivers nearly true-to-life surround sound through 19 speakers, powered by the 19-channel BeoCore amplifier and ICE power amplifiers with a peak output of 1,820 watts. Advanced driver assistance systems The new Q8 offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance systems. All of these systems benefit from a zFAS central driver assistance controller, which obtains information from up to 24 standard and available sensors and can create a digital picture of the environment around the Q8 to help compare, evaluate and derive strategies for the driver assistance systems. Driver assistance features include: Available Adaptive Cruise Assist (ACA), a “hands-on” system that helps the driver with acceleration and braking, maintaining speed and following distance, and with lane tracking over a speed range of 0-95 mph and during traffic jam situations.

Standard Audi pre sense city helps detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s forward path, at speeds of up to 52 mph and can initiate braking if a potential collision is detected.

Available Top view camera system (front, rear and side views) with virtual 360 o surround view combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a virtual real-time 3D model of the Q8, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces.

Available Intersection assist helps monitor cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or crossing lanes and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by applying the brakes at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph.

Available Turn assist can help notify you of an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane.

Available Traffic sign recognition including vehicle speed warning, can help detect speed limits and can display the information in the Audi virtual cockpit. New for 2019 are “Right Turn on Red” signs as well as recommended exit and on-ramp speed limit signs.

Available Audi side assist (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims) can provide blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph.

Available Audi pre sense rear (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige) helps monitor the traffic following behind the vehicle and can close the windows and sunroof and tension the safety belts in the case of a rear-end collision.

Available Vehicle exit warning (as part of Audi side assist) can help notify you when moving objects are approaching from behind as the vehicle doors are opened with a visual red indication on the interior LED light strip of the door trim, acoustic warning, and new for Q8, a one-to-two second delay in the door handle release.

Available Rear cross traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist) can support the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space and can help alert the driver through a brake jolt in certain situations, for example in the case where an approaching vehicle is detected. Pricing detail: Model year 2019 Q8 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices: Model Engine Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2019 Audi Q8 3.0 TFSI® V6 $67,400 $71,400 $76,550 *Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.



