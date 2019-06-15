Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS to start from $75,200

Pricing Announced for the highly anticipated next generation 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

The all-new GLS has raised the bar yet again as the largest and most luxurious SUV in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The GLS is the S-Class among SUVs, combining sophisticated technology and impressive levels of standard equipment with comfort for up to 7 passengers, agile dynamics and extensive safety systems. For the first time, the new generation GLS is available with a 6-seat option configuration that includes Captain's Chairs. Customers will now have the choice of either a three-seat rear bench seat or two individual seats with armrests in the second row. With larger dimensions and more comfort than ever before, the Mercedes-Benz GLS offers three fully electrically adjustable seat rows, giving all passengers a generous amount of space and outstanding seating comfort. Starting from $75,200*, the new GLS 450 4MATIC boasts additional standard equipment, a new 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo engine with EQ Boost and the latest technological innovations from Mercedes-Benz. The new GLS benefits from a progressive interior design that includes a new- generation steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons, two grab handles on the center console, a widescreen dual display with a 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster and 12.3" multimedia display with touchscreen, a new-generation Touchpad in the center console, and new 64-Color Ambient Lighting. Popular options on the previous-generation GLS, such as the Premium Package (including Blind Spot Assist, Smartphone Integration, Navigation, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Multi-color ambient lighting and KEYLESS-GO), the Lighting Package (Active LED Headlamps and Adaptive High beam Assist) and the Parking Assist Package (Active Parking Assist and Surround View Camera), are now all standard. With the new generation, customers also have newly available options to personalize the interior with available Executive Rear Seat Packages, open-pore trims and up to 5-zones of climate control. This sophisticated SUV offers the latest technology from Mercedes-Benz with the revolutionary infotainment system called Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This game-changing system offers intelligent Voice Control and Natural Language Understanding, augmented video for navigation and introduces the new MBUX Interior Assistant that supports operating intentions by recognizing hand and arm movements. The ENERGIZING Comfort function seamlessly links the various comfort systems in the vehicle together, systematically using the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heating, ventilation, massage), as well as lighting and musical atmospheres to enable a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the driver. This enhances the physical comfort and performance both while driving and during breaks. Additional innovations include the new Carwash function that enables the vehicle to be prepped for entry into a carwash with the press of a single button. The groundbreaking new intelligent chassis also sets a new benchmark in the segment. As the only system of its kind on the market, the sophisticated E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension paired with the 48-volt technology offers outstanding suspension comfort, agile handling and a high degree of off-road capability. The GLS features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driver assistance systems lending support to the driver in various situations. Additionally, the new variable 4MATIC system ensures great agility on the road and strong performance off the beaten track, allowing the driver to have confidence behind the wheel in any terrain. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC features a new in-line six-cylinder engine, intelligently electrified with 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The ISG is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost and energy recuperation, allowing for fuel savings that were previously only possible with high- voltage hybrid technology. This sophisticated yet powerful engine produces 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, with a further 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. Standard Equipment Highlights for new-generation GLS 450 4MATIC: 3.0L Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost for smoother acceleration and increased efficiency

7-seat configuration or 6-seat configuration with Captain's Chairs

LED Intelligent Light System

Revolutionary MBUX User Interface with Voice Control and Natural Language Understanding

MB Navigation

12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

12.3" Media Display with Touchscreen

Touchpad in center console

64-color ambient lighting and illuminated door sills

Heated front seats

Active Parking Assist with Surround View

Blind Spot Assist

PRE-SAFE® Sound and PRE-SAFE® Sound

Active Brake Assist

Car-to-X Communication

9 USB ports and 115V household outlet

Nappa Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Touch Control Buttons

DYNAMIC SELECT

Power tilt/sliding sunroof

Wireless Charging

Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Burmester Surround Sound System

SiriusXM Radio

KEYLESS-START and KEYLESS-GO

AIRMATIC Suspension

19" wheels

Easy-Pack Tailgate and Load Compartment Cover 2019 GLS 450 4MATIC

(outgoing generation) 2020 GLS 450 4MATIC

(new generation) MSRP: $70,150* MSRP: $75,200* Standard Equipment Highlights Standard Equipment Highlights 3.0 L V6 biturbo engine 3.0L Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost for

smoother acceleration and increased efficiency 7-seat configuration 7-seat configuration or 6-seat configuration with

Captain's Chairs KEYLESS START KELYESS-START and KEYLESS-GO Garmin Map Pilot MB Navigation harmon/kardon® Surround Sound System Burmester Surround Sound System 7" COMAND Media Display 12.3" Media Display with Touchscreen and

12.3" Fully Digital Instrument Cluster LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED taillamps LED Intelligent Light System with Active LED headlamps and taillamps and Adaptive Highbeam

Assist PRE-SAFE® PRE-SAFE® and PRE-SAFE® Sound Active Brake Assist Active Brake Assist ATTENTION ASSIST® ATTENTION ASSIST® Bluetooth Connectivity® Bluetooth Connectivity® and Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Power passenger seat with memory & lumbar 64-color Ambient Lighting and

Illuminated door sills MBUX User Interface Touchpad in Center Console Sirius XM Radio Wireless Charging Remote Start Concierge Service 115V Household Power Outlet Active Parking Assist with Surround View System Blind Spot Assist Car-to-X Communication Car Exit Warning At a glance: GLS 450 4MATIC MSRP $75,200* Engine 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo

with EQ Boost Drive Config. 4MATIC variable

All-Wheel Drive Performance Internal Combustion Engine: 362 hp @ 5,500 – 6,100

369 lb-ft @ 1,600 – 4,500 EQ Boost Up to 21 hp Up to 184 lb-ft *Above price excludes $995 destination and delivery. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC will be available in U.S. dealerships by the end of the year. Pricing for the new GLS 580 will be announced at a later date.



