The Right Move? Acura To Hold Off On New SUVs, Wants To Fix Sedans First

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:50:38 PM

1 user comments | Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The all-new 2019 Acura RDX crossover has seen an enthusiastic market reception in the United States.

Following its June launch, the RDX posted the sixth straight monthly sales record in November, with 2018 deliveries so far exceeding 2017 by 22 percent. The sales success is a sign Acura has got the redesign of its premium compact crossover right. The Honda-owned brand says the 2019 RDX is attracting younger buyers with its A-Spec trim as well as stealing sales from European luxury brands.

 



Read Article


The Right Move? Acura To Hold Off On New SUVs, Wants To Fix Sedans First

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

ilovecar2015

Good for Acura, it shows that they don't want to be like Cadillac, Lincoln but whole as a brand. Now just get MDX redesign/refresh and should buy them time. But fixing sedans is not easy.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2018 2:07:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]