The Right Move? Acura To Hold Off On New SUVs, Wants To Fix Sedans First

The all-new 2019 Acura RDX crossover has seen an enthusiastic market reception in the United States. Following its June launch, the RDX posted the sixth straight monthly sales record in November, with 2018 deliveries so far exceeding 2017 by 22 percent. The sales success is a sign Acura has got the redesign of its premium compact crossover right. The Honda-owned brand says the 2019 RDX is attracting younger buyers with its A-Spec trim as well as stealing sales from European luxury brands.



Read Article