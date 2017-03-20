The SUV Assault Continues: Volkswagen To Bring T-Roc Crossover To US Market In 2019

Following the launch of the seven-seat Tiguan and the bigger Atlas, Volkswagen’s crossover and SUV assault will continue this year with the introduction of a new compact model. Previewed three years ago by the T-Roc concept, the new high-riding model from Wolfsburg is said to come out on the old continent in August, so we’ll likely see it one month later at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Aside from being offered in Europe, the T-Roc is also U.S.-bound, but the bad news is it won’t be available right away. Automotive News has learned from a source close to the folks from Wolfsburg the model in question is scheduled to arrive in United States in 2019 after local dealers gave VW assurances they’ll be able to move enough crossovers to make a profit.

