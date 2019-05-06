The TERMINATOR? BMW To Take On All Comers With The 616HP M8 Competition

BMW has finally applied proper M division treatment to the flagship 8 Series, revealing the brand new BMW M8 Competition. The result is the most powerful production M car ever and new territory for BMW, given the brand never gave us a showroom ready M8 version of the original E31 8 Series.

Both coupe and convertible versions are on sale now priced from £123,435 and £130,435 respectively, and it’ll be on UK roads this October. Here in the UK the new M8 is offered exclusively as a ‘Competition’ badged model, with the regular M8 not heading to our market.