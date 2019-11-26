The TRUCK WARS Heat Up! Ford Challenges Tesla AND Musk Responds...

From an executive communications standpoint, last week's reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck was a disaster. In fact, it may go down in history as a case study as one of the worst product reveals in history — and it's not due to the two cracked windows.



But the electric vehicle manufacturer still was able to land 200,000 preorders.



One of the more memorable segments though was when Elon Musk's team played a video. Featuring a Ford F-150 and the new Cybertruck, it showed Tesla's "blade runner" creation pull the F-150 in an effortless fashion.



But there's been several observations made over the past several days.



First off, the F-150 appears to be a lower-spec STX package. Secondly, the Ford appears in rear-wheel drive. And then there's considerations from the type of band used to the fact it was pulled the Ford uphill. Hell, even Neil de Grasse Tyson weighed in and said it wasn't a fair fight. If true, this is no surprise given Elon Musk's consistent angling for marketing purposes.



Yesterday, a Ford VP actually challenged Musk to an "apples-to-apples," test with the Cybertruck. It didn't take long for Musk to say "Bring it on."



We're not sure if it will actually happen or what the test will consist of. We're curious of ONE thing though: Do YOU think Ford is concerned about the Cybertruck if it's even acknowledging it?







