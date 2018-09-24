The Tesla Momentum Continues. The Big Brands Won't Say It, But They're SH_TTING Their Pants.

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:12:43 PM

7 user comments | Views : 876 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It is starting to become evident that Q3 2018 could be the quarter when the Model 3 starts its invasion of the US passenger car market.


The Model 3 has started to show its potential in the US passenger car market over the past months. Back in July, sales estimates from auto tracking website GoodCarBadCar suggested that Tesla sold 14,250 Model 3 in the month, making it 7th place in America’s list of best-selling passenger cars. Considering that mainstream, lower-priced vehicles like the Toyota Camry and the Honda Civic were included in GCBC‘s list, the Model 3’s 7th place was more than respectable.

While the Model 3’s sales in July were undoubtedly impressive, its August estimates were even more noteworthy. With an expected 20,450 units sold during August, the Model 3 became the 5th-best-selling passenger car in the US, beating out the Hyundai Elantra and the Nissan Altima. The Model 3 was even listed as the 15th-best-selling vehicle in GCBC‘s overall Top 20 list, which includes titans like the Ford F-150 and the Toyota Rav4.



Read Article


The Tesla Momentum Continues. The Big Brands Won't Say It, But They're SH_TTING Their Pants.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

I do not think anyone at the major manufacturers are as worried as you indicate. They are all making money and are sitting on large cash reserves from the 9 year bull run. Tesla is burning through cash to get production up and loses money on each vehicle sold.
Tesla has no unique technology. Where is the happy ending here?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 9:34:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

SanJoseDriver

That is like saying Apple has no unique technology vs. Android (and I say this as an avid Android user).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 9:54:54 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@SJD, @Truthy nailed it. I'm with Truthy

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:23:20 PM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Heck yes they are sh__ing their pants. Otherwise, you really think they would be throwing $$ Billions at electrification right now?

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 9:55:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Tesla doesn't have the money to sustain their claimed growth over time.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:22:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

I'm glad Tesla is churning out the $65,000 Model 3's from the ??0,000?? unit backlog.

Let's see how the order book looks once the backlog is satisfied.

We all need to be honest and highlight that Tesla "DELIVERING" (not selling) 14,250 Model 3's this month is much different than Nissan (actually) selling 14,925 Altima's. The Altima's were sold to people who walked into a Nissan retailer and walked out with a car. This Model 3 "good month" is also not the same as Honda selling 27,677 Civics and Toyota selling 30,141 Camry's.

Order backlog is completely different than normalized, repeatable, monthly sales.

Model 3 is an order backlog, apparently

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:24:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

No one seems to be too worried.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:25:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]