The WAIT Continues. Tesla's Elon Musk Admits It's About SIX Months Away From Producing A Base Model 3

Despite delivering over 56,000 Model 3s last quarter (Q3), and even more expected in the current period, Tesla is still 6-months away to be able to produce the long-awaited base model that has a starting price at $35,000.



According to the Silicon Valley carmaker, the Q3 starting price of the Model 3 was at $49,000...



...However, CEO Elon Musk finally admitted yesterday that the Palo Alto-based company is about 6 months away from producing the very first base version of the Model 3.



"If we can produce the $35,000 car today, we would do it," said Musk. "But there is more work to do before we can make $35,000 car, and have it be positive gross margin. We're probably less than six months from that..."



