The WAIT Continues. Tesla's Elon Musk Admits It's About SIX Months Away From Producing A Base Model 3

Agent00R submitted on 10/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:48:53 AM

3 user comments | Views : 538 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.forbes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Despite delivering over 56,000 Model 3s last quarter (Q3), and even more expected in the current period, Tesla is still 6-months away to be able to produce the long-awaited base model that has a starting price at $35,000.



According to the Silicon Valley carmaker, the Q3 starting price of the Model 3 was at $49,000...

...However, CEO Elon Musk finally admitted yesterday that the Palo Alto-based company is about 6 months away from producing the very first base version of the Model 3.

"If we can produce the $35,000 car today, we would do it," said Musk. "But there is more work to do before we can make $35,000 car, and have it be positive gross margin. We're probably less than six months from that..."



Read Article


The WAIT Continues. Tesla's Elon Musk Admits It's About SIX Months Away From Producing A Base Model 3

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

FAQMD

This is all very simple:
Musk knowingly took deposits of $7500 to fund his business based on a $35K entry level priced car and then used the deposit money for the $35K cars to make the more expensive cars.

Of course the more expensive cars are the only ones being sold because Musk has refused to date to make the $35K cars that were originally ordered.

Does anyone believe that Tesla can produce the more expensive Model 3 but not the $35K Model 3 .... ha, ha, ha

You could call this a ponzi scheme or the old fashion bait and switch.

Either way Musk purposely played the folk ... an investigation is warranted IMHO.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 11:48:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

EVisNow

"Musk knowingly took deposits of $7500" - where the fukk did you get this number ? The rest of your post is pure bullsh!t

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 12:00:23 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@EVisNow It's public information

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 12:08:11 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]