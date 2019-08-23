The World Comments! If The Porsche Taycan Is A Competitor To A Tesla Model S, WHY Is EVERYONE Comparing It To The Model 3?

September 4th is the launch date of the all new Porsche Taycan EV so full details are not out yet. But it isn’t stopping the internet from commenting on what they’ve seen so far. We’ve spent the last few days perusing the web to read people’s opinions on their impressions so far.

And we must say, we are surprised about a number of things.

I’ll just call out a couple things before I let you read the most interesting comments.

1. You would THINK people interested in the car would be crazy about the interior being loaded with tech and screens but so far most aren’t. 2. But most importantly, 95% of the comments that we have been reading ALL are comparing the Taycan to the Tesla Model 3!



Take a look at the comments and chime in with your feedback of the first impressions.



Comments below:

It's a neat looking car for sure but I strangely can't get over the name, Taycan? I don't get it. Can of what?



That looks fantastic. Kind of a neat idea to have an extra screen for the passenger.

No HUD? --

Where do you charge the phones? -- The Tesla M3 has a neat solution for this but I can't see that in the Porsche. -- I’m struggling to find something nice to say about this interior. It looks like there’s allot of plastic.

So it will show up later ? Next year ? I mean is the HUD hardware there & just not enabled or something they will retrofit later ? -- Also the charging is at 250kw & not 350kw as originally promised. --

I actually prefer this approach significantly to the Tesla 3 style minimalism with an ipad glued onto the dashboard. --

I don't like it enough cough up the kind of money these things will require, but that's neither here nor there. --

YES! This is the proper amount of displays. Cover every surface in pixels! I want it. --

I'd rather permanent physical buttons with digital readouts embedded than a screen with a permanent visual representation of what the buttons should be. And I'd be very concerned about breaking a screen laying that flat. Drop your fancy metal vacuum chamber coffee cup and you're in a for a $1500 screen repair. -- Which begs the question which is better.

1. Tesla. Glance slightly to right & tap to adjust temp

2. Porsche. Look down at touchscreen & tap to adjust temp --

From the pix, it looks like they implemented a 2 touch screen solution. Either they have some sort of haptic feedback, or just wanted to avoid a vertical screen in the center like the model S/X --

it's an interior of a 2021 $30k car Skipping on physical buttons is also a bummer. --

I'm gonna say it. This looks like it took inspiration from the Model 3's interior with the lines and minimalism. I don't think that's a bad thing. But it does look like they're holding onto the more traditional car interior with all the screens. I hope the usage between them all well-implemented or that can be a mess. I know someone with an Acura and the two screens drove me nuts. --

Electric cars and no leather go together well --

I hope that center console screen is liquid proof. --

Buys expensive car, spills $2 Super Big Gulp on fancy screen. Takes expensive car in for expensive replacement of expensive center console screen. --

I find the lack of physical buttons disappointing. My biggest gripe (and I only have a few) with my Gen 1 Volt is the touch sensitive center stack. After 6 years and 100,000 miles, I *still* have to look down at the stack to make sure I hit the right button even though I have the layout memorized. I do not have this problem with my E46 M3. --

I mean it looks sexy . . . but man, I miss buttons. There's a reason the Navy just removed touchscreens from their war ships . . .



Is it normal to be promoting a new model so many years before it goes into production?

Or are they just biding their time until this whole "electric car" thing blows over? --

That looks truly gorgeous. And modern and a little futuristic. I much prefer that sleek, built-in look compared to the protruding "tablet glued to the dash" look. --

No one mentioned the horrendous clock in the middle of the dash yet? All them fancy touchscreens must have everyone bedazzled or something. --

Not only does this look like a usability nightmare, but I can't imagine it looking very good with all the finger smudges that'll show up after just a few hours.

Or is Porsche expecting people to have their cars detailed daily? --

Disappointing. Looks like a normal car interior with a lot of displays tacked on. --

I think the Honda E, with its mix of screens and buttons, is better than the Porsche Taycan with screens only. --

They never promised 350 kW, they said it will have a 800 V battery which means it will need 350 kW standard chargers (1000V / 500A) to be able to charge at full voltage. That got twisted into Porsche promising magic 350 kW charging by the Tesla killer reporting crowd and got repeated often enough to become fact. The funny thing is that the people reporting that stuff set such high standards should be severely disappointed at what looks to be a decent enough car. --

It's like they took the worst parts of modern interiors and the worst parts of older interiors and glued them together. --

Screens for everything, no buttons, visually busy, but also bulky and dated. --

I'm decidedly disappointed. --

It’s not really a Model 3 rival because it’s going to cost 2-3x as much, depending on spec. Porsche hasn’t released pricing yet but I’d be stunned if you could get a Taycan Turbo S (omg that naming) for under $200k. The hybrid Panamera Turbo S should be a good indicator for price. --

If anyone is trying to figure out where the gear lever is, it is near the gauge cluster blocked out by the steering wheel. God forbid you should have somewhere to rest your hand. The big dial where a 2nd cup holder should be is anyone's guess. --

Porsche will eat tesla alive.



Doubtful unless Porsche starts making Model 3 competitors. -- Ha! The Taycan can't even compete with a 2012 Model S!



