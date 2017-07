The upcoming 2018 Audi A4 is likely to be showcased at the next Paris Motor Show. The A4 lineup comprises of a luxury compact sedan and a crossover SUV based on All-road wagon. The Audi is busy sprucing up its vehicle lineup for 2018 and along with the luxury SUVs, the sedans and crossovers are also getting the revamp.



The 2018 Audi A4 will compete with rivals like the BMW 3 series, the Jaguar XE and Volvo S60.



Read Article