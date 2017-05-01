'The most extreme Bentley ever' teased

An all-new Continental GT is expected to break cover in the latter part of the year, but not before the current model goes out with a bang.

In a short, but sweet teaser video released on social media channels, Bentley provides a glimpse of the car in question and says it will take the wraps off its most extreme model to date on January 6.

From what we are able to see so far, it will feature a fixed rear wing made from carbon fiber, along with tinted taillights, and a set of red brake calipers lurking behind massive wheels. Other noticeable features include hood vents also dipped in carbon fiber and a pair of chunky side skirts.

