The new 2019 Mercedes EQA could hit the market by the end of this year

Latest reports suggest that the new 2019 Mercedes EQA could hit the market by the end of the year. We have already seen a concept version last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Even then, it was pretty clear that the new concept is pretty much production-ready. The new model will be a completely electric, the second one in the company’s recently-established EQ line. While first two letters suggest its all-electric nature, the last one aligns with its size. So, it becomes obvious that the new 2019 EQA will be a small hatchback with a similar size to the entry-level A-Class.



However, this will probably be the only common thing. The new models come with a completely new design philosophy, which includes latest technologies and design language. For this occasion, the company will introduce a new platform, as well as a new design language, which includes plenty of amazing details.



