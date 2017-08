The 2018 Lexus NX has been a topic of speculation for automobile enthusiasts in recent times. Given the fact that the 2017 variant of the vehicle delivered on its promise of being a fun to drive premium SUV, expectations are high for the 2018 variant as well. However, the revamped version would not be a total makeover of the previous one. Instead, it is only bringing in minor changes that can make a major impact.



Read Article