They're HERE! North American Car, Truck And Utility Semifinalists Are ANNOUNCED — Did The Judges MISS Any?

You know fall has arrived when the sun starts going down earlier.

Hell, yesterday night I was in the office and at around 7:05 p.m. New York had gone fully dark.

Summer is over, folks.

That means a bunch of things but as you may expect being that this is AutoSpies, we're a bit keen on the upcoming North American Car/Truck/Utility of the Year awards. While we take them with a grain of salt, one thing is certain: Some folks do pay attention to the winners.

Just announced were the semifinalists. The NACOTY category has 14 entrants dueling it out, the NATOTY category has a rather lame three participants, and the NAUOTY category has six players.

Take a peek below and let us know if YOU think the judges missed any vehicles. Someone's gotta set the record straight!

The semifinalists for the North American Car of the Year are:
  • Audi A6
  • Buick Regal TourX
  • Genesis G70
  • Honda Insight
  • Hyundai Veloster
  • Kia Forte
  • Mazda 6
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class
  • Nissan Altima
  • Nissan Leaf
  • Toyota Avalon
  • Toyota Corolla Hatchback
  • Volvo S60
  • Volkswagen Jetta

The semifinalists for the North American Truck of the Year are:
  • Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  • GMC Sierra 1500
  • RAM 1500

The semifinalists for the North American Utility of the Year are:
  • Acura RDX
  • BMW X5
  • Cadillac XT4
  • Infiniti QX50
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Volvo XC40



MDarringer

Incredibly pathetic list. Sure they are new, but unremarkable.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2018 10:26:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

