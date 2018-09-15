They're HERE! North American Car, Truck And Utility Semifinalists Are ANNOUNCED — Did The Judges MISS Any?

You know fall has arrived when the sun starts going down earlier. Hell, yesterday night I was in the office and at around 7:05 p.m. New York had gone fully dark.



Summer is over, folks.



That means a bunch of things but as you may expect being that this is AutoSpies, we're a bit keen on the upcoming North American Car/Truck/Utility of the Year awards. While we take them with a grain of salt, one thing is certain: Some folks do pay attention to the winners.



Just announced were the semifinalists. The NACOTY category has 14 entrants dueling it out, the NATOTY category has a rather lame three participants, and the NAUOTY category has six players.



Take a peek below and let us know if YOU think the judges missed any vehicles. Someone's gotta set the record straight!



The semifinalists for the North American Car of the Year are: Audi A6

Buick Regal TourX

Genesis G70

Honda Insight

Hyundai Veloster

Kia Forte

Mazda 6

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Nissan Altima

Nissan Leaf

Toyota Avalon

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Volvo S60

Volkswagen Jetta

The semifinalists for the North American Truck of the Year are: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GMC Sierra 1500

RAM 1500

The semifinalists for the North American Utility of the Year are: Acura RDX

BMW X5

Cadillac XT4

Infiniti QX50

Jaguar I-Pace

Volvo XC40



