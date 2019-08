The Dodge Charger Hemi and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat are the two vehicles most likely to be stolen, according to a recent study by the Highway Loss Data Institute.

The vehicles, along with the Infiniti Q50, have claim rates for whole-vehicle theft that are more than five times the average for 2016-18 models.

Nearly all of the top 20 most-stolen models and variants have large engines or are luxury vehicles or pickups, according to the report.