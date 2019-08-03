Third Toyota Sports Car Will Most Likely Slot Between 86 And Supra

Driving enthusiasts hoping for an even smaller sports car to sit below Toyota’s GT86 will have to wait for a ‘dramatic breakthrough in technology’ if it’s to happen, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing chief Tetsuya Tada.

 

Speaking to evo at the 2019 Geneva motor show, Tada confirmed that while he’s still keen to give Toyota the three-strong “three brothers” sports car lineup first mooted a couple of years ago, current market conditions make it very costly to develop smaller cars – particularly when those cars are niche products like sports cars.



