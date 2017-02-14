This $299,900 Restomod Blurs The Lines Between 1st And 5th Gen Camaro

Built by Ultimate Auto of Orlando, this highly-modified 1967 Camaro first made its debut at the 2013 SEMA Show.



According to the eBay ad, the car was commissioned for a whooping $420,000, making its current asking price of $299,000, somewhat of a bargain, at least if you like to think in those particular terms, because if you don't, that's a lot of dough for a Camaro.

Performance-wise, the full Detroit Speed suspension and Tremec 6-speed manual work together with the massive 6.2-liter Chevy Performance LS9 crate engine, keeping the 638 HP and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque in check.


