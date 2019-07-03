This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things: Politics Put Polestar 2 Launch At Risk

The US release of the Polestar 2 is at risk due to the political climate between the United States and China. If US President Donald Trump pushes through with plans to place steep tariffs on vehicles being imported from China, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath notes that it will be better for the company to distribute the Polestar 2 to other markets such as Europe instead.

In a statement to the Financial Times, Ingenlath explained that import tariffs on the Polestar 2 will end up raising the vehicle’s price. This will give it a disadvantage in the market, primarily since the electric fastback is aimed at the Tesla Model 3, a mass-market car.