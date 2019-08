Tires are vital to how a vehicle performs. That’s a tremendous understatement, but it’s worth repeating over and over because tire choice often doesn’t get the scrutiny it deserves. We’re not just talking about opting for generic all-season tires in winter, either. Tire choice is critical in all conditions for getting power to the ground, but beyond that, mixing different brands and types can create a dangerous, unexpected imbalance in grip.







