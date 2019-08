This is the shocking moment a gang of thugs attacks a brave mother in front of her three-year-old son - who is still in the car they're trying to steal.

The woman was getting out of her Audi when the trio of thugs approached her on her driveway in Moseley, south Birmingham at around 6pm on July 26.



One of the men was armed with a crowbar and demanded the keys to the vehicle but she refused to hand them over and courageously fought back.