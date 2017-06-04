This Radical Road-Going Porsche 919 Race Car Needs To Happen

While hardcore Porsche enthusiasts are waiting for the next GT3 RS, motorsport fanatics were recently treated to the reveal of the latest Porsche 919 Hybrid Le Mans endurance racer which will adopt a turbocharged V4 producing around 900-horsepower - an engine layout you rarely see anymore.



Porsche has a history of adapting engines from its race cars and applying the technology to its road cars, so we couldn’t help but dream about a street-legal version of the Porsche 919 LMP1 prototype. Coincidentally, so too has renowned render artist Jan Peisert.



Read Article