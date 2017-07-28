This is your 1000 hp Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

Cars with more than 800 hp usually come packaged as spectacular mid-engine supercars with price tags to match. However, aftermarket-tuning companies like Mercedes specialists Posaidon offer conversions that can elevate forced aspirated AMG models to this rarefied level.



A good example of such a conversion is the Posaidon E63 RS 850+, whose blank canvas is the W212 series Mercedes-AMG E63 S. This outwardly



Understated four-door saloon that comes from the factory with an already powerful 585 hp M157 Biturbo V8 in its S variant is now given the potential to strike fear into the hearts of Ferrari and Lamborghini drivers on the autobahn.



Read Article