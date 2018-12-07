Tick, Tick Goes The Tax Credit Countdown — $7,500 Savings Go Bye Bye On Teslas After December 31, 2018

The clock is officially ticking for Tesla buyers in the US to receive the full $7,500 federal tax credit for electric cars.

Tesla delivered its 200,000th vehicle this month, the company confirmed to Jalopnik, which means a slow phase-out of the tax credit has begun.

Tesla customers who take delivery of their cars — regardless of whether it’s a Model S, X, or 3 — between now and December 31st, 2018, will still be eligible for the full $7,500 credit from the IRS. Customers who take delivery of their cars between January 1st and June 30th, 2019, will only be eligible for a $3,750 credit. And customers who take delivery of their cars between July 1st and December 31st, 2019, will be offered just $1,875. After that, the incentive is dead.

Put in place early on in the Obama administration, the tax credit was seen as a tool that could be used to encourage customers to buy plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles. This would simultaneously help advance the president’s climate and clean energy goals while offering consumers a bit of a break while the cost of battery technology slowly came down...

 



Aspy11

Watch as deposit holders ask for refunds starts flooding in now they can't get government welfare to subsidize their toys.

SanJoseDriver

It was always predicted that Tesla would hit 200k this quarter. If anything, this will put pressure on reservation holders to opt for the more expensive models to ensure getting the full rebate in time. We will see how this impacts sales over time.

TomM

Only Gm - Nissan - and Tesla are in this situation - all likely to go over limit this year.

WHat that will do is give OTHER manufacturers substantial advantage ove those three in the future - until THEY get their 200,000.

WE will not really know how actual competitive sales are affected until the program ends - but one thing can be sure - $7500 is a big incentive for buying some other car Brand.

