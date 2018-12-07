The clock is officially ticking for Tesla buyers in the US to receive the full $7,500 federal tax credit for electric cars. Tesla delivered its 200,000th vehicle this month, the company confirmed to Jalopnik, which means a slow phase-out of the tax credit has begun. Tesla customers who take delivery of their cars — regardless of whether it’s a Model S, X, or 3 — between now and December 31st, 2018, will still be eligible for the full $7,500 credit from the IRS. Customers who take delivery of their cars between January 1st and June 30th, 2019, will only be eligible for a $3,750 credit. And customers who take delivery of their cars between July 1st and December 31st, 2019, will be offered just $1,875. After that, the incentive is dead.



Put in place early on in the Obama administration, the tax credit was seen as a tool that could be used to encourage customers to buy plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles. This would simultaneously help advance the president’s climate and clean energy goals while offering consumers a bit of a break while the cost of battery technology slowly came down...



