Tick Tock, Are ANY Of These Brands Going To Survive In The US Market? Alfa Romeo? Chrysler? Fiat? Maserati?

I hate to be such a Negative Nancy but we have to call it as we see it. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been having a bit of a rough go of it lately.



Aside from the Jeep brand and RAM, what does FCA really have going for it? Does anyone have an answer?



Bueller? Bueller?



Recently, I took some time to scope out the latest websites of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat and Maserati. Frankly, they're depressing. I look at each product portfolio and I just don't foresee great volume for any of their products.



There's one reason for this. None of them are insanely great. They're all just milquetoast.



On top of this, none of these brands are innovating or doing anything to really set themselves apart from the competition. Although I am sure someone will say that they don't have to but I wholeheartedly disagree.



Just look where buyers are flocking. Consumers still want the latest and greatest, whether its for themselves or to brag to the Joneses.



That said, I've got to wonder: Are ANY of these brands going to survive in the US market between Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat and Maserati?





