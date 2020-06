The official starting price for the 394-horsepower, all-electric luxury Jaguar I-Pace is just under $70,000. But dealers across the country are offering eye-popping deals on 2019 I-Pace models still on the lot according to Electrek’s Best EV deals price survey.



A dealership in North Miami, Florida, is dropping $20,000 from the price of an I-Pace that initially listed for $73,745. At $53k and change, any version of a new I-Pace is a remarkable deal.





