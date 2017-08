Car sales in the U. S. have been rising for seven consecutive years now, and it's denting the value of whatever is currently parked in your garage or driveway. With so many new cars rolling out of dealerships lots and instantly becoming used cars, the secondary market is glutted and the pace of depreciation is rapidly accelerating.

Your not-that-old car might not be a clunker quite yet, but it's probably a lot closer than you think.