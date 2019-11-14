Time To Go SHOPPING! Agents Show You How To Get A $25K Tax Deduction For The First Time EVER On A Jeep Wrangler!

Since inception, AutoSpies' primary goal is to work on behalf of consumers to make them aware of the best deals in the automotive market. We've done this in a multitude of ways.



One that has been quite beneficial for our users is the tax deduction associated with business vehicles. This falls under Section 179 of the tax code.



For 2019, it turns out a friend of AutoSpies, Anton Wahlman, has noted something interesting related to the new Jeep Wrangler.



A Wrangler EcoDiesel in Rubicon trim will surpass the 6,000 gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Because of this, Wahlman claims that it will be eligible for the coveted $25,000 tax deduction under Section 179.



To fully understand Wahlman's thesis, scope out his post by clicking the "Read Article," link after the jump.





**Please consult your personal accountant or financial advisor to see if you qualify. AutoSpies.com is NOT a registered financial advisor. Caveat emptor, Spies!







It used to be called the “Hummer loophole.” Section 179 of the tax code enables a business to deduct various amounts for different kinds of vehicles that are purchased by a business and used for business purposes at least 50% of the time: Section 179 Deduction for Trucks / Vehicles | Section179.Org...

...This had been a relative handicap for FCA’s iconic Jeep Wrangler. While the Wrangler is a “heavy” vehicle given its tough construction and capabilities, it also has a relatively compact footprint because of its off-road focus - it needs to be narrow and short. The net of all of that is that until now it did not have a GVW of 6,000 lbs. As a result, it was not eligible for the $25,000 first-year Section 179 tax deduction. That put the Jeep Wrangler at a disadvantage in the business purchase market...

...That all changes at the end of December 2019. Why? Because FCA is now introducing the first Jeep Wrangler with a GVW of just over 6,000 lbs...



