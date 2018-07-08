Time To Make That Trade Deal? Toyota Warns Of Big Price Jumps If Tariffs Go Into Effect

Manufacturers around the world are preparing themselves for U. S. President Donald Trump's continued threats to impose higher duty fees on vehicles imported into the United States. In an unsurprising announcement by Toyota, the continued threat of looming tariffs could lead to more expensive cars for American consumers. According to a report by Reuters, the automaker issued a statement regarding the "big impact" tariffs would impose on the automaker's bottom-line, and the company won't be eating the entire cost.



