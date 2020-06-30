Time To Pony Up The Cash For That New Mach-E You Have Been Waiting For

After a long period of asking people to express interest in the electric

autoevolution.com/auto-glossary/s.html#ge-sport-utility-vehicle" title="SUV - click for definition">SUV by committing a small amount of money, Ford is now asking them to put their bank accounts where their mouth is and complete the order process. And to give them all a nudge in the right direction, an increase in power from the previously advertised numbers was announced.More to the point, all the variants of the Mach-E get an increase in power, not by much, but enough to make people sway the Blue Oval way.