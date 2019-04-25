Tony Stark Rolls To Avengers End Game Premiere In A New E-Tron GT Sedan

Before fans pile into theaters for the latest and possibly greatest Marvel flick, Avengers: Endgame, the original Avengers cast teams up one last time (we think. .. no spoilers) for the long-awaited movie's premiere in Los Angeles. And one of the saga's most recognizable stars, Robert Downey Jr., rolled up to the theater in a concept car appropriate for Iron Man himself: the new Audi E-Tron GT. This isn't the first time we've seen Downey with of the E-Tron GT. Soon after the concept debuted, Downey was one of the first people outside of Audi to drive it (of course, it was all captured on video), and instantly geeked out over the E-Tron GT's sharp design. But he'll have even more time with the concept in Avengers: Endgame, as Tony Stark swaps out his iconic R8 for the electric sedan instead.



