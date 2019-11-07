Tony Stark Would Approve Of This 200+ MPH Armoured Audi RS7

How often do you find yourself cruising uptown in your suave Audi RS7, heading towards the theater for an evening performance of Les Misérables when suddenly an armed revolution breaks out? Remember last week when you were taking your in-laws to the mall for some shopping and got held up by a crash blocking all lanes on the highway? If only you’d been driving your urban assault vehicle instead of the Audi, you could’ve just rammed through the mess and got to Starbucks before closing time. Friends, the fine folks at AddArmor have heard your cries, and now anyone with $205,000 can pretend they are an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D with this, the AddArmor APR RS7.



