Too Far Behind? Audi's Answer To The Model 3 Won't Arrive Until 2023

Better late than never? Audi is kicking its electrification plans into high gear with the launch of the E-Tron due to be followed later this year by its more stylish sibling, the E-Tron Sportback. These two fully electric crossovers will be joined by the Tesla Model S-rivaling E-Tron GT in the second half of next year, with a road-going Q4 E-Tron in the pipeline for a late 2020 launch.

By the middle of the next decade, Audi will have a total of 12 pure electric models on sale, with an assortment of crossovers, sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks in the offing. Speaking of sedans, the aforementioned E-Tron GT (pictured here) will be joined by a smaller sedan similar in size with the A4 to go up against the Tesla Model 3. It’s more than just a rumor as the reveal was made in an interview with Autocar by Audi’s design boss, Marc Lichte, so it’s entirely legit.