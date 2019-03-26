Too Far Behind? Audi's Answer To The Model 3 Won't Arrive Until 2023

Better late than never? Audi is kicking its electrification plans into high gear with the launch of the E-Tron due to be followed later this year by its more stylish sibling, the E-Tron Sportback.

These two fully electric crossovers will be joined by the Tesla Model S-rivaling E-Tron GT in the second half of next year, with a road-going Q4 E-Tron in the pipeline for a late 2020 launch.

By the middle of the next decade, Audi will have a total of 12 pure electric models on sale, with an assortment of crossovers, sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks in the offing. Speaking of sedans, the aforementioned E-Tron GT (pictured here) will be joined by a smaller sedan similar in size with the A4 to go up against the Tesla Model 3. It’s more than just a rumor as the reveal was made in an interview with Autocar by Audi’s design boss, Marc Lichte, so it’s entirely legit.



User Comments

Truthy

And Audi will make profits all the way, unlike Tesla.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/26/2019 10:36:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

