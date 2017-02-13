Too Fast? Father Blames Death Of Daughter On Tesla's Blindly Fast Acceleration

Last year, we reported on a tragic accident in a Tesla Model S in Indianapolis.

The crash led to the death of Kevin McCarthy, the owner of the Model S and a passenger at the time of the accident since it was driven by her employee, Casey Speckman, who also died in the crash.

Even though it happened last November, the accident is coming back into the news as the police revealed that both Speckman and McCarthy were intoxicated at the time of the accident. Despite the revelation, the father of the driver is blaming the death of his daughter on Tesla – going as far as saying that “had she been in another vehicle she would have been alive”.



MDarringer

Yeah, it has to be Tesla's fault. it can't possibly be driver idiocy. This man is a total bastard for pissing on his daughter's death no doubt with the hope of getting cash in his pocket.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2017 10:49:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

