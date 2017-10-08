Too Little, Too Late? Mercedes Asks Fans If They Really Want An EV - Finds That Many Got Tired Of Waiting And Moved To Tesla

Agent009 submitted on 8/10/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:21 PM

0 user comments | Views : 186 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz’s company-owned retail network in the UK took to Twitter to ask its followers if they would consider buying an electric car.



The automaker, which recently discontinued its only all-electric vehicle, received an interesting reality check.
Mercedes-Benz used to offer an all-electric version of its B-Class which they never actually tried to sell. The vehicle, which had a Tesla powertrain, was treated as a compliance car by the German automaker.

Nonetheless, it was the brand’s only offering in the segment and now it’s gone.


Read Article


Too Little, Too Late? Mercedes Asks Fans If They Really Want An EV - Finds That Many Got Tired Of Waiting And Moved To Tesla

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]