Too Little, Too Late? Mercedes Asks Fans If They Really Want An EV - Finds That Many Got Tired Of Waiting And Moved To Tesla

Mercedes-Benz’s company-owned retail network in the UK took to Twitter to ask its followers if they would consider buying an electric car.



The automaker, which recently discontinued its only all-electric vehicle, received an interesting reality check.

Mercedes-Benz used to offer an all-electric version of its B-Class which they never actually tried to sell. The vehicle, which had a Tesla powertrain, was treated as a compliance car by the German automaker.



Nonetheless, it was the brand’s only offering in the segment and now it’s gone.





Read Article