Too Much Power? Legendary 707HP Hellcat Powered Miata Lands In A Ditch

The infamous "Hellkitty" Mazda Miata, powered by a 707-horsepower Hellcat Hemi V-8, might be one of the internet's favorite cars. From tearing up Hoonigan's Donut Garage to crossing the Barrett-Jackson auction block last October, people have followed the hilariously overpowered roadster from one place to another with admiration, and maybe a bit of terror. However, if you were literally following it around, you'd now be in a ditch somewhere in Florida as it was crashed following a short pull while leaving a car show.



