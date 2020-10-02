Too Much Power? Legendary 707HP Hellcat Powered Miata Lands In A Ditch

The infamous "Hellkitty" Mazda Miata, powered by a 707-horsepower Hellcat Hemi V-8, might be one of the internet's favorite cars.

From tearing up Hoonigan's Donut Garage to crossing the Barrett-Jackson auction block last October, people have followed the hilariously overpowered roadster from one place to another with admiration, and maybe a bit of terror. However, if you were literally following it around, you'd now be in a ditch somewhere in Florida as it was crashed following a short pull while leaving a car show.

User Comments

carloslassiter

Probably couldn't see over the engine and missed a turn.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 11:30:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Imagine that! Who thought that 707 horsepower in a 90.9" wheel base wouldn't be a problem. Plowing or snap oversterr depending on throttle position and steering input...

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 11:43:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Ahh the joys of a TVR...

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:04:14 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

An old Griffith is hair-raising as is an LS7 Sagaris.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:33:08 PM | | Votes: 0   

skytop

The dangers of alcohol, drugs and excessive horsepower.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:52:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Where do you see that drugs and alcohol were involved?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 2:41:15 PM | | Votes: 0   

