Top Gear presenter Chris Harris has been involved in a car crash while working for the show's magazine.

Harris was driving a black Porsche GT3 Touring on the A466 near Tintern in Monmouthshire when he crashed into a pick-up truck doing a three-point turn.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened at about 13:30 GMT on Monday, but both vehicles were damaged.

Harris was working ahead of the 26th series of Top Gear, its last with Matt LeBlanc, which will air in early 2019...