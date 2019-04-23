Tourist Trap: San Francisco Democrats Want To Charge Up To $10 To Drive Down Lombard Street

Solidly in the "Top 5 Most Touristy Things You Can Do in San Francisco," is taking a drive down the famously steep and twisty Lombard Street.

However, due to an infestation of tourists and selfie-obsessed Instagrammers, this privilege might cost you a few bucks pretty soon. 

According to CNN, the city's Board of Supervisors unanimously greenlit legislation last Tuesday that'd require anyone wanting to take a vehicle onto the unique tourist attraction not only pay a small fee, but make a reservation ahead of time. The move was apparently made in an effort to curb overcrowding. As it stands, taking a trip down Lombard only costs the fuel you use and up to 10 hours(!) of your time. Talk about a tourist trap.



OttoC

They would have to pay me to visit that town of homeless illegals.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 4/23/2019 10:48:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

