Toyota Adds Fake Engine Noise Rather Than Horsepower To Avalon For An "Adrenaline" Rush

The sound of silence is normally a prized commodity inside a car cabin. But not when there's a satisfying growl from something lean, mean and not so green under the hood.

Or if, as in Toyota's case, you want to burnish the street cred of a product that's trying to break out of its mold for being a staid and steady choice of the over-60 set.

That's a big reason Toyota is expanding its use of a technology that pumps its engine sound directly into the cockpit for an extra adrenaline boost. Toyota calls it an intake sound generator, or ISG, and the component makes its latest appearance in the 2019 Avalon sedan.