Toyota Building A Huge New R&D Center In Japan Complete With A Mini Nürburgring

Toyota is working on a new research and development center back home in Japan. And it will reportedly include a track replicating parts of the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the vast R&D facility will take up some two and a half square miles of Japan’s Aichi prefecture, and incorporate 11 test tracks.

One of those will seek to emulate the straights, curves, dips, and climbs of the Nordschleife… but only in part. As reported by Motor1.com, the track will run some 5.3 kilometers – about 3.3 miles, or about a quarter the length of the German circuit. It will also incorporate some 250 feet in elevation changes, compared to 1,000-foot difference between the highest and lowest points on the Nordschleife.